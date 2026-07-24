Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 357,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,552,904. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.40.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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