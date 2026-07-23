Andra AP fonden Purchases 12,400 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Andra AP fonden grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 716 shares of the construction company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

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Key D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.R. Horton beat fiscal Q3 estimates, posting $3.20 EPS on $9.23 billion in revenue, which came in above Wall Street expectations and showed the business is still generating strong cash flow and home closings.

D.R. Horton beat fiscal Q3 estimates, posting $3.20 EPS on $9.23 billion in revenue, which came in above Wall Street expectations and showed the business is still generating strong cash flow and home closings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at some firms raised their forecasts after the results, suggesting the quarter was better than feared and that valuation still offers some support for the stock. Article Title

Analysts at some firms raised their forecasts after the results, suggesting the quarter was better than feared and that valuation still offers some support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $167 from $175 but kept a market perform rating, while RBC nudged its target to $125 and maintained an underperform view, reinforcing a mixed analyst read on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $167 from $175 but kept a market perform rating, while RBC nudged its target to $125 and maintained an underperform view, reinforcing a mixed analyst read on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the quarter emphasized affordability, inventory discipline, and ongoing mortgage-rate uncertainty, which suggests D.R. Horton is still navigating a challenging housing backdrop rather than seeing a clean demand recovery. Article Title

Commentary around the quarter emphasized affordability, inventory discipline, and ongoing mortgage-rate uncertainty, which suggests D.R. Horton is still navigating a challenging housing backdrop rather than seeing a clean demand recovery. Negative Sentiment: Management cut full-year revenue and home-closing guidance, and multiple headlines pointed to margin pressure from incentives and tariffs, which is weighing on investor sentiment despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Management cut full-year revenue and home-closing guidance, and multiple headlines pointed to margin pressure from incentives and tariffs, which is weighing on investor sentiment despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that buyers are still hesitating and that the outlook remains sluggish, keeping pressure on shares as the market questions how quickly demand can improve. Article Title

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $142.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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