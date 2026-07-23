Andra AP fonden Purchases 44,450 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 766.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in PTC were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $295,399,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 163,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,132,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in PTC by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PTC by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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