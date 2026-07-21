Andra AP fonden Purchases 490,801 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 151.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 490,801 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE BAC opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $428.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here