Andra AP fonden Purchases 51,402 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,162 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Andra AP fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $332.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.39 and a 200-day moving average of $345.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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