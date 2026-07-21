Andra AP fonden Purchases 53,990 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $602.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

TMO stock opened at $526.04 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $486.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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