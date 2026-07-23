Andra AP fonden Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,182 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after acquiring an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,390,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,820,921,000 after purchasing an additional 281,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,993,006 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,972,371,000 after buying an additional 117,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,916,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $873,276,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.5%

WM stock opened at $236.69 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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