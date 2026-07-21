Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.27 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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