Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,320 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in American Express were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $351.81 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $330.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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