Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $125.71 and a 1-year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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