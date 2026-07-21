Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,462 shares of the software company's stock after selling 36,118 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Arete Research dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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