Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,739 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 38,936 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $82,110,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,724,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,868,952.06. The trade was a 36.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $69.99 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.72 and a beta of 2.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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