Andra AP fonden Sells 109,178 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,422 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 109,178 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 78,112 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $242.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here