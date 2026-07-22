Andra AP fonden Sells 12,400 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,040 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.15 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.45, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $295.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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