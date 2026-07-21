Andra AP fonden Sells 130,514 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,686 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 130,514 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $283.84.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $302.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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