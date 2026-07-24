Andra AP fonden Sells 13,640 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $256.95 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $238.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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