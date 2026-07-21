Andra AP fonden Sells 15,280 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,280 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Intuit were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $486.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Article Title

Several law firms issued fresh reminders about the pending class action and September 8 lead plaintiff deadline, highlighting ongoing litigation risk for Intuit investors. Negative Sentiment: New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Article Title

New notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, and BFA Law reinforce that a securities fraud lawsuit has already been filed against Intuit. Negative Sentiment: One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Article Title

One report says Intuit was accused of misrepresentations about pricing issues, adding to the legal overhang that may pressure the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Article Title

Analyst commentary noted TurboTax Live is performing well, while Intuit also plans to revamp DIY tax products with simpler offerings, better pricing, and expanded financial services to regain cost-conscious filers. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels.

Susquehanna cut its price target on Intuit to $427 from $550 but kept a positive rating, which signals some caution but still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles framed the recent decline in Intuit (INTU) as potentially overdone, suggesting some investors see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $293.82 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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