Andra AP fonden Sells 28,960 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Waters were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,751,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,241,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $471,447,000 after purchasing an additional 656,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waters by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $254,906,000 after purchasing an additional 561,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Waters by 1,611.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $220,705,000 after purchasing an additional 547,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 516,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

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Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $382.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $364.32 and its 200 day moving average is $345.93. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $414.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters

About Waters

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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