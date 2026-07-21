Andra AP fonden Sells 348,938 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 348,938 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here