Andra AP fonden Sells 64,409 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 64,409 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,517 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 197.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,060 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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PulteGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $124.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.49 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 11.62%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded PulteGroup from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,000. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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