Andra AP fonden Sells 9,780 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TDY opened at $650.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $627.09 and its 200 day moving average is $629.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $483.02 and a 12 month high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $711.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus $1.58 billion expected, helped by broad-based sales growth and record orders. Teledyne Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

Teledyne reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus $1.58 billion expected, helped by broad-based sales growth and record orders. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and Q3 guidance to $6.05-$6.15, both above consensus, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Teledyne Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

The company raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and Q3 guidance to $6.05-$6.15, both above consensus, signaling management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded by lifting price targets and reiterating buy ratings, including Stifel to $775 and Needham to $750, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Benzinga analyst updates

Several analysts responded by lifting price targets and reiterating buy ratings, including Stifel to $775 and Needham to $750, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teledyne also announced a five-year partnership with the RNLI to provide navigation and thermal imaging technology, a modestly positive contract win that supports its marine and sensing businesses. RNLI partnership announcement

Teledyne also announced a five-year partnership with the RNLI to provide navigation and thermal imaging technology, a modestly positive contract win that supports its marine and sensing businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes the stock is trading at a premium valuation after the rally, which may limit near-term upside even as fundamentals improve. Teledyne (TDY) Stock Trades At A Premium To Fair Value

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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