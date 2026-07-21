Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,862 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 178,038 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $209.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $1,015,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,447,438.88. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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