Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 262,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in News were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in News by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,521 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,100 shares of the company's stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on News from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded News from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

About News

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWSA is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world's largest consumer publishers.

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