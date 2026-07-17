Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 187,493 AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 118.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175,194 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in AvePoint by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.16.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVPT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvePoint

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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