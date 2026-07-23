ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.82% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $103,022,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,772.16. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 459 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $36,357.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,031,445.91. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,179 shares of company stock worth $6,722,596. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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