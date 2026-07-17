Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Stake Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,490,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,665,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.84% of Annaly Capital Management worth $285,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $23.41 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is 101.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

See Also

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