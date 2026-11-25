State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,915,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,489,349 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $625,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JonesTrading reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, Director Scott Wede acquired 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.41 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.1%. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is currently 209.79%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in assets tied to the U.S. housing and mortgage markets. Its portfolio includes agency mortgage-backed securities, residential credit investments and mortgage servicing rights. The company's agency investments include mortgage-backed securities whose principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises or government agencies. Its residential credit activities include investments in mortgage loans and securities that do not carry those guarantees, while its servicing rights relate to the collection and administration of mortgage payments.

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