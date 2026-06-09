Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,993 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day moving average is $190.77. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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