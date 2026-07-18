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Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. $HZO

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
MarineMax logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors massively increased its MarineMax stake in Q1, buying 180,000 additional shares and bringing its total to 180,021 shares worth about $4.87 million.
  • MarineMax continues to attract mostly positive analyst coverage, with several firms reiterating Buy ratings and Truist raising its price target to $39; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy.
  • The stock was down 2.3% to $34.47, while the company reported mixed quarterly results: EPS beat estimates, but revenue fell 16.5% year over year and missed expectations.
  • Five stocks we like better than MarineMax.

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO - Free Report) by 857,142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,021 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. MarineMax comprises about 0.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of MarineMax worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3,613.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,196 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 5,419.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MarineMax from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HZO

MarineMax Stock Down 2.3%

HZO stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $527.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax's quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HZO and is one of the largest recreational boat and yacht retailers in the United States. The company markets new and used motor yachts, sailing yachts, sport boats and personal watercraft, acting as an authorized dealer for leading manufacturers. In addition to boat sales, MarineMax provides service and maintenance, parts and accessory sales, training and education, and marina operations.

Operating through a network of sales centers, service facilities and marinas, MarineMax serves coastal and inland markets across the continental U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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