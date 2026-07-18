Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 677.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,161 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,135,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 969,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,702,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,064,000 after buying an additional 717,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,842,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,406,000 after buying an additional 428,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock worth $492,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock worth $340,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $50.29 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Reuters article

India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Yahoo Finance article

Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Reuters article

Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. MarketBeat article

Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. American Banking News article

Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Eli Lilly still has a chance to win parts of the GLP-1 market, highlighting competitive risk even as Novo’s pill gains traction. The Motley Fool article

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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