Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 394,736.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,076 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Talos Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Talos Energy worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company's stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 304,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Talos Energy by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,641 shares of the company's stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 220,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

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Talos Energy Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Report on TALO

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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