Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 243,315 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for 2.9% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of Glaukos worth $85,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,318,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,614,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $168,449,000 after acquiring an additional 128,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert Kliman sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,351,500. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Burns sold 66,415 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.69, for a total value of $16,848,821.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,071.40. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 359,890 shares of company stock worth $87,575,536 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $264.06 on Friday. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $265.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.57. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Glaukos's revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Glaukos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company that develops and commercializes treatments for glaucoma and other eye diseases. Founded in 1998, the company helped pioneer micro-invasive glaucoma surgery, an approach designed to treat glaucoma with less invasive procedures. Its products include iStent systems, which are implanted to help lower eye pressure, and iDose TR, a sustained-release implant that delivers glaucoma medication inside the eye. Glaukos also offers the Photrexa drug and the KXL system for corneal cross-linking, a treatment for keratoconus and other corneal conditions.

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