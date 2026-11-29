Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,859 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $22,193,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,833,462,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,236,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,142,895 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,235,254,000 after buying an additional 2,386,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $351.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $418.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $103,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,163.56. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.03, for a total transaction of $940,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,300. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,173 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $368.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $432.33. The company has a market cap of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.50, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and digital operations. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves customers around the world. Its offerings include Strata network security products, such as next-generation firewalls; Prisma solutions for cloud security and secure access; and Cortex tools for security operations, threat detection, and response.

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