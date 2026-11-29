Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,143,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,650,000. JBS comprises about 2.7% of Anomaly Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of JBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in JBS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,199 shares of the company's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBS by 5.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in JBS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,083 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on JBS from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JBS from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of JBS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JBS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBS

JBS Stock Up 1.4%

JBS opened at $12.40 on Friday. Jbs N.V. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -1.54.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jbs N.V. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBS Profile

JBS is a global food company that processes beef, pork, poultry and lamb and sells fresh, frozen and prepared foods. Its products include branded meats and value-added foods, as well as leather and other by-products of meat processing. The company operates across the Americas, Europe, Australia and other markets. Its brands include Pilgrim's Pride, Seara, Swift and Friboi, with products serving retail, food-service and industrial customers. JBS traces its origins to a butcher shop established in Brazil in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho.

See Also

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