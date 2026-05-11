Antero Resources Corporation $AR is Kailix Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 14.4% of Kailix Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Antero Resources by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $116,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $267,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $52,737,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $56.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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