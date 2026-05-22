Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Antero Resources worth $22,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Antero Resources stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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