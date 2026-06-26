Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 197.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 284,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Antero Resources worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AR opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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