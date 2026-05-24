APA Corporation $APA Stake Decreased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 658,534 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of APA worth $232,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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APA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of APA opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. APA had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. APA's dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

APA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for APA, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, suggesting improved profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for APA, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly estimates, suggesting improved profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its price target on APA to $44 from $43, indicating slightly better valuation expectations despite the cautious rating. Article Title

Morgan Stanley increased its price target on APA to $44 from $43, indicating slightly better valuation expectations despite the cautious rating. Positive Sentiment: APA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and support the stock.

APA declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: APA management discussed the company in a shareholder/analyst call transcript, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the provided excerpt. Article Title

APA management discussed the company in a shareholder/analyst call transcript, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the provided excerpt. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares, a insider sale that can be viewed cautiously by investors. Article Title

VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares, a insider sale that can be viewed cautiously by investors. Neutral Sentiment: An energy-sector article about Shell divesting Uruguay offshore interests is more relevant to the broader industry than to APA specifically. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on APA

Insider Activity at APA

In related news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $833,290.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,349.82. This represents a 77.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $392,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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