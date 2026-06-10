APA Corporation $APA Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,428 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in APA were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,030,230 shares of the company's stock worth $340,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,462,476 shares of the company's stock worth $108,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company's stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company's stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 806,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of APA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,208 shares of the company's stock worth $60,656,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.27. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. APA's payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.96.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other APA news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $392,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,072.40. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,349.82. This trade represents a 77.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

APA Profile

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Further Reading

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