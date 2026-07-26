Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV Holdings Raised by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Apartment Investment and Management makes up approximately 2.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 69,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company's stock.

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Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.2%

AIV stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $380.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

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