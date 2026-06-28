APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Takes $7.40 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,399,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 6.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $817.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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