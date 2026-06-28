APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 2.5% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts: Sign Up

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.70.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTAI Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTAI Aviation wasn't on the list.

While FTAI Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here