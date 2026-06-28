Apella Capital LLC Purchases 6,752 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

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Intel Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $644.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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