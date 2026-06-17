APi Group Corporation $APG is Gladstone Capital Management LLP's 4th Largest Position

Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,558 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 223,892 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 8.7% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned 0.52% of APi Group worth $83,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get APi Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644,990 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,665,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 218,116 shares of the company's stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 62,322 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 211,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 197.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APi Group

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $84,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,705,475.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,237,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,299,425. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444,000 shares of company stock worth $271,537,645. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here