APi Group Corporation $APG is Sycale Advisors NY LLC's 9th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC cut its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. APi Group makes up 4.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.10% of APi Group worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company's stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in APi Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts: Sign Up

APi Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:APG opened at $42.34 on Monday. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on APG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 65,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $2,981,141.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,477,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,121,649.16. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $84,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,240,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,444,000 shares of company stock worth $271,537,645. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here