APi Group Corporation $APG Position Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,593 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,379 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in APi Group were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get APi Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 225,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $10,119,934.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,296,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,147,909.57. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $122,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,240,426 shares in the company, valued at $868,308,614.88. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,444,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,537,645. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.14.

Get Our Latest Report on APi Group

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider APi Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and APi Group wasn't on the list.

While APi Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here