APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,205 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 107,328 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.41% of APi Group worth $64,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $122,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,240,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $868,308,614.88. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,705,475.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,237,350 shares in the company, valued at $420,299,425. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,444,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,377,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:APG opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.14.

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APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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