APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,844,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.43% of APi Group worth $74,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company's stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $84,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $297,290.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,194,935 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of APG stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. APi Group's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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