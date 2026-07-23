APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,139 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,412 shares during the quarter. APi Group makes up 7.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.08% of APi Group worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in APi Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $84,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,637,126.08. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,705,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,237,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,299,425. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,194,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Weiss Ratings lowered APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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