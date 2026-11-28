Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470,823 shares of the company's stock after selling 660,490 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for 4.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 2.70% of APi Group worth $442,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,030,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,457,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,284,000 after buying an additional 1,154,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 967,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,989,000 after purchasing an additional 538,508 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth about $14,448,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lillie sold 287,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $12,204,290.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,664,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,822,967.40. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded APi Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on APi Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on APi Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on APG

APi Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of APG opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. APi Group's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation is a provider of business services focused on safety, building systems and specialty contracting. Its services include the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair of fire protection and life-safety systems, security systems, elevators, heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems. The company also provides specialty services for industrial and infrastructure customers, including work involving process systems and other complex facilities. APi Group serves customers across North America and Europe through a network of local operating companies.

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